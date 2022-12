Rajouri: Several cattle got charred alive as a cow shed was gutted in an incident of fire at Badhanoo village of Kalakote.

The shed was owned by Rashpal son of Sukh Ram resident of Badhanoo. Police said that the cattle shed caught fire in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in which it got gutted and was reduced to ashes.

Three cows, two sheep and seventeen chickens got charred alive in the incident of fire while no loss of human life was reported.