Several delegations meet LG Sinha in Doda

Doda, Sep 15: During his day long visit to Doda several public delegations met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and apprised him of the various developmental issues and demands of the people.
Prominent among the delegations included the District Development Council, Municipal Council, BDC Chairpersons, former Legislators, Political leaders, members of Civil Society, members of Gujjar-Bakerwal community, Bar Association, and Senior Citizens Forum.
The delegations raised demands pertaining to health, education and sports facilities, strengthening of road network and power infrastructure, filling of vacant posts in various departments, solid waste management, promotion of handloom & handicraft, tourism, heli services and gandola projects for giving impetus to tourism in the district.
The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to all the issues put forth by the members of the visiting delegations. He assured them that appropriate steps would be taken by the UT administration on all genuine issues with alacrity.
The Lt Government further observed that the UT Government is working with the goal of equitable and holistic development of all the regions of Jammu Kashmir and special focus is being laid on the development and prosperity of far flung and remote areas.