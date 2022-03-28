Several injured as bus rolls down into roadside gorge in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri March 27: Several people were injured after the bus they were traveling in skidded off the road and rolled down into a roadside gorge along the Lam-Nowshera road in J&K's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.
An official said the bus was on way to from Lam towards Nowshera side when the mishap took place. Around 25 passengers were injured in the accident, he said.
A massive rescue operation was soon launched by the army, police and civil administration at the accident site to evacuate the injured to the hospital.
More details into the incident are awaited.