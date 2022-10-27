Several injured as mini bus overturns in Poonch

Srinagar, Oct 27: Several people were injured when a bus they were traveling in met with an accident near Tungi Morh area in Poonch district on Thursday.
The bus bearing registration number JK02AX-3893 skidded off the road and turned on side near Tungi Morh towards Chowki Choura, news agency GNS reported.
Several people were injured and shifted to hospital by rescuers including local volunteers and police.
A police officer said that apparently driver lost control over the vehicle. "Further investigations are underway," he added.