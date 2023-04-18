Shab-e-Qadr observed with religious fervour across Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri, Apr 18: The pious religious festival of Shab e Qadr in the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan was observed with religious fervor and enthusiasm in Rajouri and Poonch districts with thousands of people attending the religious congregations.
Special events on Shab e Qadr were organised in different mosques across the region. Preachers heading these programmes while throwing light on religious teachings asked people to imbibe religious values.
They also delivered sermons on religious values and the importance of the night of Shab e Qadr in Islam.