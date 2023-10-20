Shamsher Market of Sunderbani without water supply scheme

The residents alleged that the Jal Shakti Department has failed to establish a scheme in the area putting local population in a state of helplessness to fetch water for drinking and other daily life purpose.

Locals of the area including Narinder Kumar, Ankush Sharma and others said that around 30 houses in Shamsher Market of Rajouris' Sunderbani town are without any water supply from department.

They said that a few households in the area have installed their own hand pumps. The rest of the households are without any drinking water facility.