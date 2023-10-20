Shamsher Market of Sunderbani without water supply scheme

Rajouri, Oct 20: Dozens of households in Shamsher market of main town Sunderbani are without drinking water supply.
The residents alleged that the Jal Shakti Department has failed to establish a scheme in the area putting local population in a state of helplessness to fetch water for drinking and other daily life purpose.
Locals of the area including Narinder Kumar, Ankush Sharma and others said that around 30 houses in Shamsher Market of Rajouris' Sunderbani town are without any water supply from department.
They said that a few households in the area have installed their own hand pumps. The rest of the households are without any drinking water facility.
"The local population is spending their hard earned money for arranging private water tankers and to meet their water requirement," said locals.
They further pinned hopes on Jal Jeevan Mission seeking establishment of a water supply in their locality for supply of water as per requirement of local population.
On being contacted, officials in the office of Executive Engineer of Jal Shakti Department Nowshera division said that Shamsher Market in Sunderbani is a newly established locality and lacks a water supply scheme.
They said that DPR for a new water supply scheme is under preparation and will soon be submitted to government for approval following which a new water supply scheme in the area will be established.