Shiksha-ek-Sankalp | Education Deptt organises series of activities at Mankote

On the fifth day of Sanklap Saptah, the programme began with an essay competition in which a number of students from primary and middle schools of the Block participated.

A painting competition was also organized in the Schools. The participants who secured first positions in both the competitions were also awarded.

Different activities like Learning with Digital Cards, Debating Fun, Getting to know about our Bones & Muscles, Labour Day, Earth Day, Mothers Day, IT Quiz, Scholastic Book Fair, Staff Development Programme etc were organized under Learning with Joy- School Club Competitions.