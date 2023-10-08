Shiksha-ek-Sankalp | Education Deptt organises series of activities at Mankote

Poonch, Oct 8: Education Department, Poonch organised a series of activities on the theme ‘Shiksha-ek-Sankalp’ as part of the Sanklap Saptah at block Mankote.
On the fifth day of Sanklap Saptah, the programme began with an essay competition in which a number of students from primary and middle schools of the Block participated.
A painting competition was also organized in the Schools. The participants who secured first positions in both the competitions were also awarded.
Different activities like Learning with Digital Cards, Debating Fun, Getting to know about our Bones & Muscles, Labour Day, Earth Day, Mothers Day, IT Quiz, Scholastic Book Fair, Staff Development Programme etc were organized under Learning with Joy- School Club Competitions.
The third activity that was organised under ‘Shiksha-ek-Sankalp’ theme was ‘Padhege Beti To Badhegi Beti’ with an objective towards promoting awareness about the rights of the girl child and to increase awareness on the importance of girl education, their health and nutrition and also to promote the girls position in the society to make their living better among the society.
Later, an award ceremony was held where the best teachers of the Block were awarded as a token of recognition to their outstanding contributions in the field of education. These teachers have not only elevated the standard of education but have also positively impacted the lives of their students through unwavering dedication.