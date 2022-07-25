Shooting stones damage trucks on Mughal road

Rajouri July 25: At least three trucks got damaged due to shooting stones near Bufliyaz on Mughal Road with drivers and cleaners of these vehicles having a narrow escape on Monday.
As per officials, three trucks laden with fruit, vegetable and other material were parked at Bufliyaz on Mughal Road in Poonch district when they came under shooting stones.
Officials added that one of the trucks suffered major damage while there was minor damage to two others.
"The drivers and cleaners of these vehicles present there had a narrow escape of life and no one got hurt in the incident," the officials added.