Shopian woman killed in car accident in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri Feb 6: A woman from south Kashmir's Shopian district was killed and three others injured after the car she was traveling in plunged into a gorge at Bhathian village of Thanamandi sub-division in J&K's Rajouri district on Saturday evening, officials said.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that the vehicle bearing registration number JK11 3788 plunged a roadside gorge at Siot locality of the village resulting into injuries to four travelers.
Among the injured, a woman identified as Billu Begum wife of Wazir Hussain resident of Shopian was referred to Government Medical College Jammu but she died on way, an official said.
The body of woman was taken into custody by police even as a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Thanamandi in this regard.