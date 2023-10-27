Show-cause notice to 17 absent employees of health deptt

Rajouri, Oct 27: Health department in Rajouri has served show-cause notice to its 17 employees who were found absent from their duties during surprise inspection conducted in different health institutions of Nowshera medical block.
The notice has been served by Block Medical Officer nowshera, Dr Iqbal Malik who led an inspection team to monitor functioning of health institutions in the block.
The employees who were found absent include three employees of sub district hospital Nowshera who are Supervisor Dental Technician Zahoor Ahmed Malik, Supervisor Lab Technician Ajaz Hussain Malik, MTS Rani Devi.
Similarly, Pharmacist Sanjeev Kumar and FMPHW Kirtan Kour posted in Sub Center Hanjana Nowshera, Pharmacist Vinod Sudan, JSN Kanchan Sharma, Lab Technician Anita Sharma, Pharmacist Ajay Kumar and FMPHW Neelam Sharma posted in Primary Health Center Lamberi were also found absent from duties.
Alongside it, six employees of sub district hospital Nowshera were also found absent who include Head Pharmacist Mohammad Aslam, LHV Shashi Bala, LHV Shashi Bala Sharma, Subash Chander Extension Educator, Divyansh Dutta MTS and Preeti Devi MTS were also found absent from duties.
Block Medical Officer Nowshera, Dr Iqbal Malik said that these employees were found absent from duties for which show- cause notice have been served to this employees and their replies have been sought.