SHRI BABA BUDHA AMARNATH JI | Annual pilgrimage culminates

Rajouri: The annual pilgrimage of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath ji concluded successfully on Thursday as the holy Charri Yatra returned to Poonch Akhara Mandir from Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple located at Poonch Mandi.

This annual pilgrimage had started on August 17 and for 10 days pilgrims drawn from different parts of country reached Poonch under pilgrim batches whereas a large number of pilgrims reached Poonch at their own.

With the help of different Hindu organisations, the Government administration had establish multiple yatra base camps in twin districts Rajouri and Poonch that included Sunderbani and Rajouri base camp in Rajouri district and Poonch and Poonch Mandi base camp in Poonch district. This annual pilgrimage is being considered as one of the largely attended pilgrimage by the devotees since it was started in 2005.