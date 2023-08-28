Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Ji yatra concludes

Poonch Mandi, Aug 28: Thousands of devotees took part in Chari Yatra of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath annual pilgrimage, which concluded today as Chari Mubarak reached Poonch Mandi temple.
The annual pilgrimage had started on August 17 and lasted for 10 days during which over one lakh devotees from different parts of country reached Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple at Poonch Mandi and paid obeisance there.
Amid tight security arrangements, officials said, Chari Yatra was taken out in which large number of devotees took part.
The Chari Yatra started from Poonch Akhara Mandir under the headship of Atal Pithadishwar Swami Shri Vishwatmanand Sarswati Ji Maharaj. Large number of religious preacher, scholars, civil society members, officers of civil and police administration and large number of devotees took part.
Under tight arrangements of security, holy mace under Chari Yatra was taken to Poonch Mandi temple of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Ji where prayers were offered.
Deputy Commissioner Poonch Yasin M Choudhary said that annual pilgrimage of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath that was of 10 days has ended today and over one lakh pilgrims from across the country have taken part in the pilgrimage.