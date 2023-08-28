Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Ji yatra concludes

The Chari Yatra started from Poonch Akhara Mandir under the headship of Atal Pithadishwar Swami Shri Vishwatmanand Sarswati Ji Maharaj. Large number of religious preacher, scholars, civil society members, officers of civil and police administration and large number of devotees took part.

Under tight arrangements of security, holy mace under Chari Yatra was taken to Poonch Mandi temple of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Ji where prayers were offered.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Yasin M Choudhary said that annual pilgrimage of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath that was of 10 days has ended today and over one lakh pilgrims from across the country have taken part in the pilgrimage.