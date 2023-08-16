SHRI BABA BUDHA AMARNATH | Pilgrimage to start today

Rajouri: The annual Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra, a pilgrimage to Baba Shri Budha Amarnath Temple at Poonch Mandi, is going to start from Thursday. All the base camps have been established in twin districts Rajouri and Poonch.

The annual pilgrimage starts in mid August and lasts for around 10 to 11 days before culmination on the day of festival of Raksha Bandhan when a Chari Yatra is taken out from Dashnami Akhara Mandir Poonch to Baba Shri Budha Amarnath Mandir Mandi.

The temple for this pilgrimage called as Baba Shri Budha Amarnath Mandir is located in Poonch Mandi town of Poonch district and this pilgrimage has a vital importance for Hindus and it is directly associated with Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra.

This year, officials said, the pilgrimage is going to start on Thursday with first batch of pilgrims shall reached Rajouri, Poonch.