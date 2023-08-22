Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra | 4th batch of pilgrims reaches Poonch

Poonch, Aug 21: The fourth batch of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra comprising of around 1000 pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir reached Poonch base camp on Monday evening.
The third batch of pilgrims on the other hand returned towards Jammu after paying obeisance at Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple in Mandi.
Officials said that the fourth batch of pilgrims was received at Sunderbani base camp of Rajouri on Monday morning and it than reached Rajouri base camp in afternoon hours.
Later, after travelling from Rajouri to Poonch via highway, the pilgrims part of this fourth batch reached Poonch base camp on Monday evening where after night halt tonight they will visit Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra.
On the other hand, the third batch of pilgrims who paid obeisance at Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple Poonch Mandi returned to Jammu under tight security arrangements.