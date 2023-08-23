Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra | 5th batch of pilgrims reach Rajouri

Rajouri , Aug 22: The ongoing Shri Baba Budha Amarnath ji Yatra has crossed its halfway mark as the fifth batch of the pilgrims was received here on Tuesday.
This annual pilgrimage will last for 10 days this year after it started on August 17 and will conclude on August 28.
On Tuesday, officials said, around 900 pilgrims drawn from different parts of country reached Rajouri base camp where they halted for lunch . Later they moved towards Poonch where they will halt for night before further proceeding towards the temple of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath ji at Poonch Mandi for paying obeisance on Wednesday morning.
The officials further said that the fifth batch of pilgrims was taken to Poonch under tight security arrangements. Similarly the fourth batch of pilgrims after paying its obeisance at temple on Tuesday morning returned towards Jammu under tight security arrangements.
Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal on the other hand held a review of the arrangements made for this pilgrimage.
He made a review of the functional position of different base camps of the pilgrimage in the district.