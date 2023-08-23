Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra | 5th batch of pilgrims reach Rajouri

This annual pilgrimage will last for 10 days this year after it started on August 17 and will conclude on August 28.

On Tuesday, officials said, around 900 pilgrims drawn from different parts of country reached Rajouri base camp where they halted for lunch . Later they moved towards Poonch where they will halt for night before further proceeding towards the temple of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath ji at Poonch Mandi for paying obeisance on Wednesday morning.