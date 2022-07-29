Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra begins

Rajouri, July 29 : The historic annual pilgrimage of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath started on Friday under tight security cover. The first batch of pilgrims reached Poonch after crossing Rajouri district.
The pilgrims were warmly received at Rajouri base camp by civil and police administration alongwith army, social and religious organisations and locals of the area. As per officials, the first batch of yatris was flagged off from Jammu in the early morning hours on Friday after which pilgrims reached Sunderbani halt point for breakfast and then had another halt for brief period at Nowshera and finally reached Rajouri base camp in afternoon hours.