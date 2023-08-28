Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra | Chari Mubarak to be taken out amid tight security arrangements

Rajouri, Aug 27: The holy Chari Yatra of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra will be taken out on Monday amid tight security arrangements.
A massive participation of devotees is expected in Charri Yatra which is the last phase of the annual pilgrimage of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra.
This annual pilgrimage had started on August 17 this year. Devotees from all across the country in 10 different batches during last 10 days paid obeisance at Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple at Poonch Mandi.
Alongside the registered pilgrims who reached the temple under these batches, a large number of devotees from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir also reached at the temple to pay obeisance.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Charri Yatra will be taken out which is considered as the last phase of the annual pilgrimage.
Officials said that under tight security arrangements, the Chari Yatra will be taken out on Monday that will start from Akhara Mandir in Poonch where religious practices including prayers will be performed. After that the holy mace will be taken to Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple at Poonch Mansi. The devotees will walk for over 25 kms to reach Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple Mandi from Akhara Mandir Poonch.
A multi-tier security arrangements will also remain in place for the Chari Yatra. Police, central armed paramilitary forces and army personnel will remain deployed for guarding the Chari Yatra.
The Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra committee that comes under the banner of VHP and Bajrang Dal held a programme at Rajouri base camp where they felicitated the officers of civil administration, police administration, paramilitary forces and other Government departments for their efforts to ensure smooth conduct of pilgrimage and ensuring all basic arrangements for Yatris.