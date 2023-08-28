Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra | Chari Mubarak to be taken out amid tight security arrangements

This annual pilgrimage had started on August 17 this year. Devotees from all across the country in 10 different batches during last 10 days paid obeisance at Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple at Poonch Mandi.

Alongside the registered pilgrims who reached the temple under these batches, a large number of devotees from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir also reached at the temple to pay obeisance.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Charri Yatra will be taken out which is considered as the last phase of the annual pilgrimage.