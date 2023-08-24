Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra | Fresh batch of pilgrims reach Poonch

Srinagar: Amid tight security arrangements, the seventh batch of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra reached Poonch on Thursday.

Eight hundred registered Yatris from different parts of country reached the area. Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage, started on August 18 and will conclude on August 27 with Chari Mubarakh Yatra will also conclude on the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

On daily basis, a large number of pilgrims are reaching Rajouri and Poonch to pay obeisance at Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple located in the hills of Poonch Mandi. On Thursday, officials said, seventh batch of Shri Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra was received at Rajouri base camp after which it was moved further towards Poonch.

The pilgrims were seen in a jubilant mode on reaching Rajouri Poonch.

The sixth batch of pilgrims on the other hand returned Jammu from Poonch after paying obeisance at Shri Baba Budha Amarnath temple.