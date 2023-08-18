Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra | 1338 pilgrims reach Rajouri

The 10 day long annual pilgrimage has been started here today after its opening ceremony was held yesterday in Jammu. The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off from Jammu on Friday morning by Additional DG Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh alongwith other officers and representatives of various organisations.

Officials said that the batch of pilgrims travelling in buses reached the first base camp at Sunderbani where they halted for breakfast after which the pilgrimage cavalcade halted at Nowshera base camp for brief period before reaching at Rajouri base camp where lunch was served to pilgrims.