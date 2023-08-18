Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra | 1338 pilgrims reach Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 18: Amid tight security arrangements, the management committee and government administration in Rajouri welcomed the first batch of Baba Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, who reached here in first batch today.
The 10 day long annual pilgrimage has been started here today after its opening ceremony was held yesterday in Jammu. The first batch of pilgrims was flagged off from Jammu on Friday morning by Additional DG Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh alongwith other officers and representatives of various organisations.
Officials said that the batch of pilgrims travelling in buses reached the first base camp at Sunderbani where they halted for breakfast after which the pilgrimage cavalcade halted at Nowshera base camp for brief period before reaching at Rajouri base camp where lunch was served to pilgrims.
The pilgrimage in Rajouri base camp was inaugurated by spiritual luminary, Attal Peethadeshwar Shri Shri 1008 Swami Vishwatma Nand Saraswati Ji Maharaj.
DIG Rajouri Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal, DC Rajouri Vikas Kundal, SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh, Commandant CRPF Sreeram Meena and other officers of civil administration, police administration and Indian Army were present in the event.
The Govt officers warmly greeted the devoted pilgrims, emphasizing a hospitable beginning to their journey.