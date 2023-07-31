Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra | DIG reviews security plan

DIG said that peaceful conduct of pilgrimage is top priority. On Monday, police said, DIG RP range Dr Haseeb Mughal convened a security-arrangements review meeting with all the stakeholders at Mandi and discussed various issues pertaining to the smooth conduct of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra.

Among the civil society members, police officials said, the prominent people present in the meeting included Taj Mir, Shamim Ganai, Shehzad Khan, Nissar Peer, Haji Mohd Ashraf, Surinder Singh, Asger Ali.