Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra | DIG reviews security plan

Rajouri, July 31: With annual pilgrimage of Baba Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra going to commence on August 17, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rajouri Poonch range, Dr Haseeb Mughal visited Shri Budha Amarnath temple at Poonch Mandi. He held a review of security plan.
DIG said that peaceful conduct of pilgrimage is top priority. On Monday, police said, DIG RP range Dr Haseeb Mughal convened a security-arrangements review meeting with all the stakeholders at Mandi and discussed various issues pertaining to the smooth conduct of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji Yatra.
Among the civil society members, police officials said, the prominent people present in the meeting included Taj Mir, Shamim Ganai, Shehzad Khan, Nissar Peer, Haji Mohd Ashraf, Surinder Singh, Asger Ali.
The civil society members present in the meeting appraised DIG about various issues being faced that include dilapidated condition of Mandi-Poonch road, lighting of the town through Solar light, installation of CCTV cameras, upkeep of the alternate new college road.
DIG RP range assured all the civil society members that where ever required CCTV cameras will be installed in addition to the cameras already installed and all other issues will be taken up with the concerned authorities.
DIG was accompanied by SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar Sharma, Additional SP Poonch Mushim Ahmed, SHO Mandi Mukhtar Ali besides officers of CRPF and intelligence agencies.