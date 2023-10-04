SIA conducts searches in Poonch village

Poonch: State Investigation Agency (SIA) Wednesday conducted searches in some houses of Khari village of Poonch district in connection with investigation and legal proceedings vis-à-vis a cross border smuggling case.

Officials said that the case was already under investigation with the State Investigation Agency and a number of people were questioned by it.

“On Wednesday, a team of SIA, assisted by the officials of local administration, visited these houses in Khari village,” officials said.

The village is located close to the Line of Control in Poonch sector.

Team of SIA, officials said, conducted searches and also fulfilled some legal proceedings into the matter, including notices for appearances.