SIA raids | Another man detained in Poonch

Poonch, July 31: A man hailing from Poonch has been detained by State Investigation Agency (SIA) during series of raids conducted in the area in last three days.
The raids are being conducted in connection with investigation of a case related to recovery of large scale cash, narcotics, arms and ammunition alongwith foreign currency and incriminating material from a village in the month of March.
Multiple teams of State Investigation Agency (SIA) were conducting series of raids in Poonch areas since Saturday during which multiple houses, other establishments have been searched .
Teams of SIA are carrying raids along Mohammad Rafi @Rafi Lala who is a man from Dana Duiyaan village of Poonch Mandi tehsil.
Rafi Lala was booked under PSA by authorities in the month of March this year after his role surfaced in some anti national activities while search of his house was conducted after his detention during which cash narcotics, arms and ammunition were seized .The case was later transferred to State Investigation Agency (SIA).
On Saturday, teams of SIA conducted raids at several places in Poonch which include house of arrested Mohammad Rafi @Rafi Lala while on Sunday more raids were conducted that include house of two cops.
Meanwhile, SIA has now detained a man namely Mohammad Farooq from Poonch who is believed to be an associate of already arrested Rafi Lala.
Mohammad Farooq alongwith Mohammad Rafi @Rafi Lala has been taken to Jammu by SIA teams for further questioning.