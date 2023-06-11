Simran Bala becomes first J&K woman to crack UPSC CAPF this year

"My dream has been fulfilled. I have been appointed as an Assistant Commandant in Central Armed Police Forces. I will fulfill my duty with full zeal. My family and my neighbours are proud on my success," she added.

Speaking about his journey, Bala said, "I studied till Class 10 here following which I went to Jammu for my higher secondary education. Then I completed my graduation from Gandhinagar. I was in my last semester when I started preparing for this exam and cleared it, by god's grace in the first attempt."

"My parents, teachers and many people supported me. Hard work, perseverance and consistency helped me in my approach towards this exam," she said.