SIT formed to probe Rajouri youth's murder

Twenty-seven-year old Ankush Bakshi, son of Bachan Lal was stabbed multiple times by the assailants believed to be 4-5 in number according to the victim's family members and died instantly.

Bakshi's sister said she saw four masked men fleeing from the house at around 1 AM after stabbing her brother to death.

The youth's death sparked a strong protest by the locals of the village which falls along the Rajouri-Poonch highway and in the jurisdiction of Chatyar Police Post.

The locals blocked the highway for vehicular traffic for around five hours to press for their demand of justice for the victim, they said has been brutally murdered. Locals said the unprecedented murder has sent fear and shock waves across the district.

They also demanded a financial compensation to the family of the victim they said was its lone bread owner.

In the meantime, police have registered a case FIR No. 538/2021 u/s 302/458 IPC into the youth's murder at Police station Rajouri and investigation has been started.