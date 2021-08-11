SIT formed to probe Rajouri youth's murder

Rajouri Aug 11: Police on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of a youth from Chakli village in J&K's Rajouri district last night, which triggered a strong protest by the locals.
Twenty-seven-year old Ankush Bakshi, son of Bachan Lal was stabbed multiple times by the assailants believed to be 4-5 in number according to the victim's family members and died instantly.
Bakshi's sister said she saw four masked men fleeing from the house at around 1 AM after stabbing her brother to death.
The youth's death sparked a strong protest by the locals of the village which falls along the Rajouri-Poonch highway and in the jurisdiction of Chatyar Police Post.
The locals blocked the highway for vehicular traffic for around five hours to press for their demand of justice for the victim, they said has been brutally murdered. Locals said the unprecedented murder has sent fear and shock waves across the district.
They also demanded a financial compensation to the family of the victim they said was its lone bread owner.
In the meantime, police have registered a case FIR No. 538/2021 u/s 302/458 IPC into the youth's murder at Police station Rajouri and investigation has been started.
An official statement issued by Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Sheema Nabi Qasba, said that an information was received today that during the night, some unknown persons entered the house of one Bachan Lal son of Karam Chand of Chakli and attacked his son, Ankush Bakshi, with a sharp edged weapons, who died as a result of the injuries sustained on the spot.
Amid the vehement protest by the locals to identify the killers, police also constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy SP HQ, Rajouri for a speedy investigation of the case on merits.
The SP Rajouri and Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan personally visited the protesters later to assure them of a speedy and fair probe into the youth's murder after which they the locals called off the protest.
The DC Rajouri assured that a financial assistance as warranted under norms will be provided to the bereaved family.