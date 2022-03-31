Pir Panjal

Six feared dead after cab falls into gorge in Bufliyaz Poonch

Several passengers are reported to have been injured in the mishap
Six persons are believed to have died in the mishapGK Photo
Sumit Bhargav

Rajouri, March 31: At least six persons were killed and several others critically injured in a road accident at Tarraran Wali in Surankote sub division of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

As per official reports, a cab carrying baratis skidded off the road and fell into a 250-feet deep gorge at Tarraran Wali.

“We have launched a massive rescue operation," Deputy SP Surankote, Tanveer Jeelani told Greater Kashmir.

He added that a number of passengers have received injuries. “We fear deaths of six persons but things will be clear later on,” he said.

Accident
Bufliyaz Mishap

