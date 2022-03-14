Six injured as car falls into gorge in J&K's Rajouri
Rajouri Mar 14: At least six persons were injured after the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Dehri Ralyote village in J&K's Rajouri district last night, officials said on Monday.
As per the officials, the car bearing registration number JK12A 0491 was on way from Rajouri to Surankote when it met with the accident resulting in injuries to the travelers.
They have been identified as Mohd Shakoor son of Faiz Hussain, 50, Khursid Begum, 60, wife of Mohd Haneif, Kalima Akhter, 48, wife of Mohd Shakoor, Safina Akhter, 18, daughter of Mohd Shakoor, Zora Khaton, 16, daughter of Mohd Shakoor and Jaiza Kouser daughter of Mohd Maqsood.
Police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Manjakote police station while all injured are under treatment in GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri.