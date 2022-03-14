At least six persons were injured after the car they were traveling in skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Dehri Ralyote village in J&K's Rajouri district last night, officials said on Monday. Special arrangement

Pir Panjal Six injured as car falls into gorge in J&K's Rajouri The car was on way from Rajouri to Surankote when it met with the accident resulting in injuries to the travelers.