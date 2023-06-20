Skill development courses launched in Surankote to empower youth

Rajouri, June 20: Ahl Al Bayt Charitable Trust (ACT) in collaboration with Al Mustafa Public School Mohra Bachai in Surankote has launched skill development courses aimed at empowering the youth and transforming the lives of the rural population.
The inauguration ceremony took place today at Al Mustafa Public School with distinguished guests and dignitaries in attendance.
Col. Divesh from Armys' Surankote Rashtriya Rifles battalion graced the occasion as the chief guest who accompanied by Advocate Syed Zeshan and other officers of army as esteemed guests of honour.
Col. Divesh commended the efforts of ACT and congratulated the school management for taking the initiative to introduce skill development courses in this remote area.
He emphasized the importance of such programs in uplifting the rural community and lauded the positive impact it will have on the lives of the participants.
Col. Divesh discussed various aspects of skill development, including skill mapping, infrastructure, capacity building, and courses for employability and entrepreneurship.
Advocate Syed Zeshan, while speaking on the occasion, emphasized the significance of skill development in transforming the lives of individuals residing in rural areas.
He commended the efforts of ACT and the School Management for their result-oriented approach and commitment to providing opportunities for skill enhancement.
The inaugural phase of the program witnessed the enrolment of over 30 enthusiastic young individuals eager to acquire valuable skills and knowledge. The skill development courses offered include cutting tailoring and basic computer training.
Syed Abid Shah, Chairman of Al Mustafa Public School, expressed his dedication to providing the best education and infrastructure to the students, enabling them to excel at the state and national levels.
He emphasized the need to revolutionize the educational setup and announced the institution's plans to introduce additional skill development courses, enabling the youth to learn and earn in remote areas.
Chairman of ACT, Syed Zaki Haider, reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to transforming the lives of the underprivileged and needy by providing them with diverse skills. He further revealed that ACT has several upcoming initiatives in the pipeline to extend their reach to more far-flung regions.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Principal B.H. Shah, expressing gratitude to all the participants, supporters, and stakeholders who have contributed to the successful launch of this programme.