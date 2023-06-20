SKUAST holds SAC meet in KVK Rajouri

Rajouri, June 19: Vice Chancellor of Sher e Kashmir Agricultural University of Jammu, Dr SK Gupta visited Krishi Vigyaan Kendra in Rajouri on Monday where he chaired 13th Scientific Advisory Committee meeting.
The meeting was attended by all the district officers of line departments. In addition to the district officer, progressive farmers also participated in the meeting with SKUAST Jammu VC, Prof. Gupta also inaugurating 15 days training programme on INM for fertilizer dealers.
The Vice Chancellor while interacting with the trainees of INM programme advised them to learn all the basics of using fertilizers in different crops.
A detailed discussion was held for finalizing the action plan especially on farm trials.
Chief Agriculture Officer Rajouri Sohan Singh, DSHO Dr. P. P. Sajotra along with other district heads gave their valuable inputs.