Smugglers nabbed by police with narcotic like substance

Rajouri, Nov 14: Police arrested two smugglers alongwith narcotics like substance in Poonch .

The arrested person have been identified by police as Mohammad Taleem son of Mohammad Hussain resident of Potha Surankote and Abdul Rashid son of Mohammad Zaman resident of Banpat Poonch.

Police said to have recovered 71 grams of chakras like substance from their possession. They were intercepted at a night naka in Purani Poonch area.

In this regard, police said, a case in FIR No 197/2023 U/Ss 8/20/25/29 NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Poonch and investigation of the case has been taken up.