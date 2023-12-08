SMVDU organises awareness programme on cyber crime and safety

Srinagar, Dec 8: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, Friday organised a one-day awareness programme on ‘Cyber Crime and Safety’.

A statement of SMVDU issued here said that the faculty members comprising Vijay Kumar Sharma, Ashish Suri, and Shashi Bhushan Kotwal of the School of Electronics and Communication Engineering conducted the programme.

The faculty members visited Government High School, Sirah and Government Degree College, Kakryal for this awareness programme.

The key objective of the programme was to spread awareness and possible safety measures against cyber-frauds.

The programme coordinator, Vijay Kumar Sharma, Assistant Professor, SoECE, SMVDU Katra, highlighted the possible reasons and causes of cyber fraud.

Ashish Suri, Assistant Professor, SoECE, SMVDU, focused on the importance of this awareness programme.

Shashi Bhushan Kotwal, Assistant Professor, SoECE, SMVDU, overviewed the technical depth of the cyber-crime reasons.

The programme coordinator, Vijay Kumar Sharma thanked the Vice Chancellor, Prof Pragati Kumar and Registrar Ajay Sharma for their approval to organise this awareness programme for the benefit of society.