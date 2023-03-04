Snow clearance operation begins on historic Mughal road

Poonch, March 04: The snow clearance process has been started on the historic Mughal highway connecting Kashmir Valley with Poonch and Rajouri districts of Pir Panchal region, officials said today.
Snow has been removed from the road up to Pushana check post, said an official.
AEE Mechanical wing, Riyaz Ahmad said the snow clearance hasn't been started from Shopian yet. He said that the snow clearance with begin from Shopian from Monday.
He said that the staff and machinery from Poonch side have reached Pushana and are moving upwards.
However, the process of snow removal up to Peer ki Gali and the complete restoration of the road depends on the weather conditions.
The road was closed for traffic after heavy snowfall in the first week of January.