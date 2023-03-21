Snow clearance work on Mughal Road affected amid heavy snowfall

Rajouri: Amid heavy snowfall and a few minor avalanches near the Pir Ki Gali, the snow clearance work on the Mughal Road got affected on Tuesday.

The Mughal Road is a vital road that starts from Bufliyaz in Poonch district and ends at Heerpora in Shopian district.

The snow clearance operation on the Mughal Road was started three weeks ago with men and machinery of the J&K Mechanical Engineering Department deployed for this operation.