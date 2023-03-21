Snow clearance work on Mughal Road affected amid heavy snowfall
Rajouri: Amid heavy snowfall and a few minor avalanches near the Pir Ki Gali, the snow clearance work on the Mughal Road got affected on Tuesday.
The Mughal Road is a vital road that starts from Bufliyaz in Poonch district and ends at Heerpora in Shopian district.
The snow clearance operation on the Mughal Road was started three weeks ago with men and machinery of the J&K Mechanical Engineering Department deployed for this operation.
Junior Engineer Mubashir Zargar said that snow operation was going on at full swing with road stretch from starting point at Bufliaz upto 42 km having been cleared.
“The 1.5 km road stretch upto Pir Ki Gali is still under snow which is to be cleared,” he said.
Zargar said that the snow clearance operation got affected on Tuesday after the area received fresh snowfall on Monday evening amid bad weather conditions.