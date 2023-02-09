Soil testing laboratory inspected in Rajouri

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today visited the soil testing laboratory, Department of Agriculture, to assess its functioning and capabilities.
The purpose of the visit was to assess the requirement and availability of infrastructure to provide accurate and reliable soil analysis results to farmers and other stakeholders. The Deputy Commissioner was briefed about the various processes involved in soil testing, including sample collection, preparation, and analysis by Chief Agriculture Officer Rajouri, Sohan Singh.
The Chief Agriculture Officer informed that the Department of Agriculture is holding regular camps to educate the farmers about the importance of soil health for maintaining productivity. He further informed that 104,448 famers have been covered under the SHC and 98,810 farmers have received the Soil Health cards so far.
The laboratory staff demonstrated the use of cutting-edge equipment and techniques for soil analysis and discussed the various parameters that are measured to determine soil fertility and productivity.