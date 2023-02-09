Soil testing laboratory inspected in Rajouri

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today visited the soil testing laboratory, Department of Agriculture, to assess its functioning and capabilities.

The purpose of the visit was to assess the requirement and availability of infrastructure to provide accurate and reliable soil analysis results to farmers and other stakeholders. The Deputy Commissioner was briefed about the various processes involved in soil testing, including sample collection, preparation, and analysis by Chief Agriculture Officer Rajouri, Sohan Singh.