Soldier dies after rifle goes off accidently in Rajouri

Rajouri, Oct 17: An army personnel deployed on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri sector died with accidental gunshot from his service weapon.
Official sources told that the incident took place late last evening when an operation team of army was on routine duty at a forward location.
They said that the weapon of the personnel reportedly went off accidentally and he received bullet injury.
"He was immediately evacuated to army medical center, however, he succumbed to his injuries," they said.
The official said that necessary legal proceedings have been set into motion and post mortem examination and medico-legal formalities were conducted in sub district hospital Mendhar while investigation has also been initiated by police in Mendhar police station area.