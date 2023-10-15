Soldier injured in LoC mine explosion

Rajouri, Oct 15: An army soldier posted along Line of Control (LoC) sustained injuries in an anti- personnel land mine explosion that took place on Sunday afternoon.
The explosion involving anti personnel land mine took place near LoC at Kalsian in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.
Officials said that injured army personnel was on routine duty when the explosion took place leaving him injured .He was immediately evacuated to nearby army medical aid center from where he has been referred to Command Hospital.
The injured l is said to be out of danger, they said.