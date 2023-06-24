Soldier injured on LoC in Poonch

Rajouri: An Army soldier was injured while three infiltrators fell down on the Line of Control (LoC) during an encounter that broke out in a forward area in Poonch area of Pir Panjal region.
The encounter broke out during an infiltration attempt at the LoC near Chakan Da Bagh area of Poonch when a group of heavily armed terrorists were trying to infiltrate from across the LoC on Friday evening while the encounter lasted for several hours till Saturday morning.
Officials said that a group of heavily armed terrorists were trying to infiltrate from across the LoC but the attempt was thwarted by the forces in an intelligence input based operation.
The officials said that the Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out an intelligence input based operation on the LoC in Sarla Battalion area falling under Poonch's Krishna Ghati sector.
They said that during the operation, an infiltration attempt was picked up and an encounter broke out between the forces and the terrorists with the gunfight lasting for hours in which an Army soldier sustained injuries. Meanwhile, the Army in an official statement issued here said that three infiltrators were seen falling on the LoC.
Naming this ‘Operation Resham’, the Army said that it along with J&K Police launched an intelligence based counter-infiltration operation during which infiltration bid was stopped in the Krishna Ghati sector on Friday night.
“A soldier sustained a gunshot wound and was evacuated while three infiltrators running towards LoC were engaged by our troops and seen falling down near the LoC," the Army said.
Meanwhile, security forces launched a massive search operation in the area along the LoC at the incident site. “Searches are going on,” the officials said.