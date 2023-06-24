Soldier injured on LoC in Poonch

Rajouri: An Army soldier was injured while three infiltrators fell down on the Line of Control (LoC) during an encounter that broke out in a forward area in Poonch area of Pir Panjal region.

The encounter broke out during an infiltration attempt at the LoC near Chakan Da Bagh area of Poonch when a group of heavily armed terrorists were trying to infiltrate from across the LoC on Friday evening while the encounter lasted for several hours till Saturday morning.

Officials said that a group of heavily armed terrorists were trying to infiltrate from across the LoC but the attempt was thwarted by the forces in an intelligence input based operation.

The officials said that the Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out an intelligence input based operation on the LoC in Sarla Battalion area falling under Poonch's Krishna Ghati sector.