JCO among two soldiers killed in fresh gunfight in J&K’s Poonch

An official source told Greater Kashmir that two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioner Officer (JCO) were killed in the gunfight that broke out today evening in Bhimber Gali area of the border district.

However, an army spokesman said two soldiers were critically injured in the gunfight. “In an ongoing Counter Terrorist operation in general area Nar Khas Forest, Mendhar Sub Division, District Poonch there has been exchange of fire between army troops and terrorists during evening hours on 14 Oct 2021. During the ensuing exchange of fire one JCO and one soldier have been critically injured. The operations are under progress. Update follows,” said the spokesman.

Earlier, the security forces had launched a Cordon-and-Search-Operation (CASO) in Bhata Dhurian and Sanjiote villages near Bhimber Gali following inputs about the presence of militants there.