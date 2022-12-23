Son-in-law of Sufi saint Syed Rasool Shah passes away

Syed Mubarak Naqvi couldn’t survive the massive heart attack and lost the battle of life yesterday evening, they said.

Syed Mubarak Naqvi was a native of Kotranka Budhal and was the husband of the eldest daughter of Naanga Baji Sahib, Syeda Bibi Gulandam known as ‘buboo Ji’ among the locals.

Hundreds of people started visiting the place in Budhal, Rajouri soon after the news of his death spread in the locality.