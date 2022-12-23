Son-in-law of Sufi saint Syed Rasool Shah passes away

Srinagar, Dec 23: Son-in-law of Syed Rasool Shah (RA) famously known as Naanga Baji Sahib passed away at the age of 75 at a hospital in Jammu, reports said today.
Syed Mubarak Naqvi couldn’t survive the massive heart attack and lost the battle of life yesterday evening, they said.
Syed Mubarak Naqvi was a native of Kotranka Budhal and was the husband of the eldest daughter of Naanga Baji Sahib, Syeda Bibi Gulandam known as ‘buboo Ji’ among the locals.
Hundreds of people started visiting the place in Budhal, Rajouri soon after the news of his death spread in the locality.
The family of Baji Sahib is spiritually very influential and they have lakhs of followers and devotees belonging to different regions of J&K, cutting across the religious and community lines.
The annual Urs observed at this place hosts lakhs of devotees and the langer/community kitchen runs around the clock feeding the visitors and nearby poor people.
Mubarak Naqvi was also paternal uncle of Syed Muzaffar Hussain known as Baji Sahib among the followers in Rajouri and other regions of J&K predominantly in the Pahari-Gujjar belt. Muzaffar Hussain shah is grandson of Syed Rasool Shah.
Also, he was maternal uncle of Indian Civil Servant, Haamid Bukhari, currently serving as Registrar of Companies, Kashmir.
Jinaza of Mubarak Naqvi is scheduled at his native place in Budhal, Rajouri after the Friday prayers.