Soz condemns killing of five Army soldiers in Rajouri encounter

Prof. Soz also expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those jawans, who paid with their lives in the line of their duty in Rajouri today.
File Photo of Saifuddin Soz
GK Web Desk

Srinagar, May 5: Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Prof. Saifuddin Soz on Friday strongly condemned the killing of five army personnel in an encounter in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Prof. Soz said: “Rajouri terror attack that claimed the lives of five Army jawans in the line of duty is a terrible news and I unequivocally condemn this heinous attack."

Prof. Soz also said that terror is a scourge that has blighted numerous lives over the decades in Jammu and Kashmir & deserves strong condemnation, all around!

