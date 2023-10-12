Special drive for saturation of old age, widow pension scheme launched

Poonch: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Poonch Yasin M Choudhary Thursday launched a special drive to ensure the saturation of ISSS Pension (old age widow Divyansjans) during a virtual mode meeting in his office chamber.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the virtual meeting witnessed the presence of officials, including POICDS (Pooshan) Khalid Hussain Wafa, SDM Mendhar Jahangir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Panchayat Naheem Un Nissa Bhatti, AD Food, Waheed Ahmed BDOs, CDPOs, TSWOs, TSOs, District Manager CSC, and District Social Welfare Officer Mohinder Paul, which convened at the DC Office.

During the meeting, the DC issued a direction to all officers to achieve 100% saturation of ISSS Pension within one week. The objective is to ensure that no eligible beneficiary in the district is left out.

The DC further instructed the Social Welfare Department to extend necessary support and guidance to the beneficiaries who require assistance in completing the requisite documents for ISSS pension.

The DC announced the deployment of CSC computer operators in each panchayat. These operators will be responsible for uploading the beneficiaries' documents and assisting with online form submissions.