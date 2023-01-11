Special firing practices organised in Rajouri, weapons issued to VDCs  to foil terror activities

Village Defence Committees (VDCs) were established in early 2000s after the region witnessed a spurt in terror activities resulting in a number of killings of people from minority communities.

The civilians from villages were designated as VDC members and provided with .303 rifles to fight against terrorists.

On Wednesday, security forces across Rajouri district conducted a number of special firing practice camps to sharpen skills of VDC members. The camps were organised in Sunderbani, Dhangri and Kotranka areas.