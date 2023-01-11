Special firing practices organised in Rajouri, weapons issued to VDCs  to foil terror activities

Rajouri, Jan 11: Security forces on Wednesday continued their attempts to strengthen Village Defence Committees (VDCs) in Rajouri district which witnessed a deadly terror attack earlier this month in which seven people died and fourteen were injured with seven people still under treatment.
Village Defence Committees (VDCs) were established in early 2000s after the region witnessed a spurt in terror activities resulting in a number of killings of people from minority communities.
The civilians from villages were designated as VDC members and provided with .303 rifles to fight against terrorists.
On Wednesday, security forces across Rajouri district conducted a number of special firing practice camps to sharpen skills of VDC members. The camps were organised in Sunderbani, Dhangri and Kotranka areas.
Officials said that at BSF firing practice range in Dhangri, a special firing practice range was organised by BSF and Police in which VDC members took part, who were provided with five bullets each to aim at the firing range and to sharpen firing skills.
They said that VDC members of Dhangri have been recently strengthened and over forty Self Loading Rifles (SLRs) have been provided to these members while a number of .303 rifles are being provided to more members.
On the other hand, a VDC meeting was also organised in Sunderbani police station which was chaired by Sub Divisional Police Officer Nowshera in which police and CAPF officers were present with special weapon instructors of police and CAPF also demonstrated proper use of weapons during this meet.
VDC members were also asked to remain extra vigilant in view of recent terror incidents in the district and heightened security arrangements.
Meanwhile, VDC members of Dhangri village of Rajouri said that they play a pivotal role in the fight against terrorism and Government should ensure that the committees are strengthened in best possible manner.
“ We have now been provided with more weapons and especially ex-servicemen have been given SLRs which is a good step but the Government should take all possible steps for strengthening security,” VDC member Harish Bharti said.
He added, “ Besides strengthening of VDCs, the Government should take steps to recognise the services of committee members so that their confidence is also increased.”