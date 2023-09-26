Special Police Officer dies in suspected road accident in J&K’s Poonch

Poonch, Sep 26: A Special Police Officer (SPO) met with a tragic end in what appears to be a road accident in the Kankote area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.
The lifeless body of SPO Khaliq Hussain, son of Abdul Kareem and a resident of Balnoi Mehndar in Poonch, was discovered approximately 10 feet from his motorcycle, officials said.
Hussain had been serving at the District Police Lines in Poonch.
His body has been transferred to the District Hospital Poonch to undergo medico-legal formalities as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.