Special summary revision of electoral rolls carried out in Rajouri

Rajouri: District Election Officer Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today chaired a meeting to review the progress made under special summary revision in the district.

The meeting was attended by ACR, Imran Rashid Kataria; Dy DEO, Babu Ram Tandan, and BLOs. During the meeting, the DEO took a comprehensive review of the progress under the Special Summary Revision being carried out in the district. The concerned Booth Level Officers were apprised about the same.

Addressing the meeting, the DEO said that for strengthening democracy, it is necessary that every youth above the age of 18 years or having attained the age of 18 years as on October 1, 2022 shall enroll themselves and exercise his/her right to vote and this is possible only if every eligible person is registered as a voter.