Special voter enrollment camps held in Reasi

Special Camps will be organised in colleges/universities on April 28, in Higher Secondary Schools on April 29, and on April 30 at all Polling Stations to cover the youth preferably in the age group of 18-19, said District Election Officer Reasi, Babila Rakwal while briefing the media about the ongoing Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Rolls of Assembly Constituencies, which commenced on 5 April.

It was told that the Election Commission of India has revised the schedule of the Special Summary Revision and as per which, the last date for filing of Claims and Objections is 6 May and the last date for disposal of claims and objections is 15 May while the last date for publication of the Final Electoral Rolls is 27 May.