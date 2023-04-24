Special voter enrollment camps held in Reasi

Reasi, Apr 24: District Election Cell Reasi is going to organize special camps in the polling stations, colleges, Universities and Higher secondary schools to enroll eligible youth as voters under Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Rolls of Assembly Constituencies.
Special Camps will be organised in colleges/universities on April 28, in Higher Secondary Schools on April 29, and on April 30 at all Polling Stations to cover the youth preferably in the age group of 18-19, said District Election Officer Reasi, Babila Rakwal while briefing the media about the ongoing Special Summary Revision of the Photo Electoral Rolls of Assembly Constituencies, which commenced on 5 April.
It was told that the Election Commission of India has revised the schedule of the Special Summary Revision and as per which, the last date for filing of Claims and Objections is 6 May and the last date for disposal of claims and objections is 15 May while the last date for publication of the Final Electoral Rolls is 27 May.
The DEO said that during this period any eligible person, who has attained the age of 18 years on 1 April 2023, can apply for registration as a voter through concerned BLO or online on www.nvsp.in. “Persons who are going to attain the age of 18 years on 01-07-2023 and 01-10-2023, can also apply for registration as a Voter, but their claims will be disposed of in the months of July and October 2023,” she added.
Persons can also apply for making Deletions of names and for making corrections in the Electoral Rolls, she informed further.