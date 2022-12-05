Specially-abled people in Rajouri face ordeal in availing social security benefits

The medical disability certificate is a basic formality for applying for the Integrated Social Security Scheme. He is one among thousands of such people who are these days seen standing in a queue in front of the district medical board office from where they will be issued a disability certificate under a Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID). These beneficiaries have to apply for the Integrated Social Security Scheme under which they will be paid a pension on a monthly basis.

Mohammad Sadiq, a resident of the remote Swari village of Rajouri said that his twenty-two years old son Mohammad Zaman is specially-abled and neither can walk nor talk.