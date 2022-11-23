Speeding bus crushes girl to death in Rajouri

Rajouri, Nov 23: A five years old girl was knocked to death by speeding passenger bus on the highway here.
As per police, on Tuesday evening a bus with registration number JK02CN 4963 was on way to Poonch from Jammu and near Neili it hit a pedestrian, the minor girl.
Arya Malik daughter of Murtaza Malik resident of Pamrote Surankote was injured in the incident and was rushed to Government Medical College Rajouri where she died during treatment.
Police said it has taken up an investigation in Manjakote police station.