SPO returns lost wallet to owner

Rajouri: A Special Police Officer (SPO) of Rajouri police returned lost wallet containing cash and other valuables to its owner.
SPO Mohammad Ilyas of Rajouri police posted in Manjakote sub division was doing his routine duty when he saw a wallet lying at a public place.
The cop took this wallet into possession and later searched the owner who turned out to be a local man.
The lost wallet of owner was later returned to the owner by the cop.
The wallet was containing Rs 2240 cash, Aadhar cards, Pan card, Driving license, vehicle registration number.
Civil society members have widely hailed the dedication of cop.