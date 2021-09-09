SSB constable from Rajouri found dead three days after going missing in Bihar

Quoting family sources, news agency GNS reported that Mohd Ashraf, a resident of Phalni in Tehsil Kotranka Rajouri, was posted with SSB 65-BN in Baga village in Bhojpur Bihar.



“We came to know that he had gone missing since September 7, following which searches were launched to trace him," Ashraf's family member told GNS. The family said that they have been informed by the officials that Ashraf has been found dead from a local nullah today.



The bereaved family urged the authorities to facilitate the evacuation of the body back home.