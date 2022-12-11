SSP Poonch holds public meeting in Mankote

Poonch: Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Rohit Baskotra, on Sunday visited tehsil Mankote and chaired a public meeting in which large number of participants including Sarpanchs, Panchs and other respectable persons of villages of Mankote, Sagra, Balnoi took part.

SSP was accompanied by SDPO Mendhar Sheezan Bhat and SHO Mendhar Niaz Khatana. The participants of the meeting highlighted various problems pertaining to electricity, water supply, ration and health infrastructure. They also demanded special recruitment of youth in police from border villages besides proper mobile network facilities.

SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra while addressing the meeting thanked people for their cooperation in maintaining peace and order and a cordial atmosphere in border villages. He however also maintained that there” will be no tolerance of drug abuse and subversive activities against the unity and integrity of the nation.”