ST status  Paharis jubilant over introduction of bill in Parliament

"We will get our right after four decades long struggle, which we carried with peace. We always put forth our demand within the constitution ,”said Subash Chander Sharma of Rajouri.

A retired employee from Jammu and Kashmir Government, Sharma said that Paharis are now about to get their right and it is a time of festival for entire tribe.

DDC member Surankote, Sohail Malik said that decades long battle fought by Paharis has finally been won." We thank every member of Pahari community who irrespective of caste, colour, creed and religion supported this struggle ," he said.